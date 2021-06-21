Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $199,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

