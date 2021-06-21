Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $205,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

