JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

NYSE:AMG opened at $148.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

