AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

