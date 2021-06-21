Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 264.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

