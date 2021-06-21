PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of PG&E worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

