JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 103,696 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

