Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

