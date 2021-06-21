CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 772,453 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

