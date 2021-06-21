$0.14 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.