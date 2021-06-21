Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63. Appian has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

