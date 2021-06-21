Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $11.90

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

