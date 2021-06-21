DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) versus Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Head-To-Head Survey

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Promotora de Informaciones’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $15.49 billion 1.36 $1.76 billion $3.02 13.26 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.69 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Volatility & Risk

DISH Network has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DISH Network and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 2 2 5 1 2.50 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $50.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 13.83% 17.74% 6.33% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats Promotora de Informaciones on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11.290 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.816 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.474 million SLING TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

