271 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in AutoZone by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,386.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

