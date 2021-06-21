Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $158.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.14. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

