Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

SUI stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

