Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 672 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $98.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.