Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.78 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

