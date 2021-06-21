Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 343 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.