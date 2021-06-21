3,470 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

