F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $183.51 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.