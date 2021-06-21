Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.