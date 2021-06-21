Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

