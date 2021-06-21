Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 190.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 430,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

