Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $180.66 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

