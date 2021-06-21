State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $3,084,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in State Street by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 19,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

