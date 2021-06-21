Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $221,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

CG stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

