2,426 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

TRI stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

