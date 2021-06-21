Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 825 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Pegasystems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.