SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.77. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.