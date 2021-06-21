Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,483 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.