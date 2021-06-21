Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,715 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hope Bancorp worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

