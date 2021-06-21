Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $101.79 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

