Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,653 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 202.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.37 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

