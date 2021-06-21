Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 52,064 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

