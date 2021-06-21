Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 75,049 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $94.92 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

