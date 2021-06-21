Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of IR opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

