Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 441,056 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1,456.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,056 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $13,029,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $32.08 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

