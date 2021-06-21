Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,505 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $220.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

