Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,101 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $280.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

