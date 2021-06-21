Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

