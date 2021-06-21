Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.