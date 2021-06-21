Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,574 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

