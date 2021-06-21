Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,744 ($75.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £92.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,118.88.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

