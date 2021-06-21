Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in News by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in News by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

