Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $15.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
AVAH opened at $12.55 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
