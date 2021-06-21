Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $15.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

AVAH opened at $12.55 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

