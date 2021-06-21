Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$8.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

YRI opened at C$5.34 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

