$1.74 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.97. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

