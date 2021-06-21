Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 277.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 93,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

