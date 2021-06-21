Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.28 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.69 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

